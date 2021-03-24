Cancer survivor’s mission is reminding women the importance of early detection

Pair of open human hands close up in front of person with light pink ribbon symbol of surviving breast cancer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leigh Hurst was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004. She says it was stage one, but finding out was a challenge.

“I was just 33 and I felt a lump,” said Hurst. “When I went to the doctor a few times, they said it was probably nothing serious, but finally another doctor decided to take a closer look, and it was determined I had cancer.”

Hurst started the non-profit Feel Your Boobies. She says the goal is to encourage women to take control of their health.

“We want everyone to conduct a self-exam often,” said Hurst, “Especially younger women, because many feel it’s only a problem for older women.”

Hurst continues to get the word out during the pandemic, about the importance of early detection and screening.

According to the American Cancer Society, “when breast cancer is detected early, and is in the localized stage, the 5-year relative survival rate is 99%.”

To learn more about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and for more information about early detection, visit the National Breast Cancer Foundation early detection page.

Hurst conducts fundraisers and awareness campaigns on social media and holds panel discussions virtually. For more information, visit feelyourboobies.com.