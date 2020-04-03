Capital Area Transit begins modified service Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Area Transit will shift bus routes to a modified schedule starting on Monday, April 6. The safety, health and security of customers, employees and the community is the top priority, therefore, CAT is taking additional steps to mitigate potential exposure of the coronavirus.

Effective on Monday, April 6, and continuing until further notice, the weekday and weekend fixed bus routes will run on a modified schedule.

Until further notice, the following weekday routes have been temporarily stopped:

Route 2

Route 9

Route 23X

Route 27

Route 81X

Route 82X

All remaining routes have been modified to fit current service needs. Modified schedules can be found here.

Also, CAT continues no fare collection. Free fares began Monday, March 23, and will continue until further notice.

Due to this public health crisis and out of an abundance of caution for CAT employees and the general public, CAT requests that passengers only ride for life-sustaining service.

To stay up to date or view other precautionary measures CAT is implementing during this time, please visit https cattransit.com

Please call CAT Customer Service at 717-238-8304 if you have any questions or need assistance with a specific route.