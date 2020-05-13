Capital Area Transit hiring for both full-time, part-time jobs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -– Capital Area Transit announced they are currently hiring full-time and part-time drivers for their fixed route and paratransit divisions as they continue to provide an essential service to residents.

Capital Area Transit, a multi-jurisdictional public transportation provider, offers a variety of transportation services to the residents of the City of Harrisburg, Cumberland and Dauphin County.

With more than 150 employees, Capital Area Transit is committed to providing public transportation services in a reliable and responsible manner while focusing on the safety and security of customers, employees, and the community.

Select administrative positions are also available. For additional information on careers at Capital Area Transit or to apply online, visit cattransit.com and click on employment.

