Capital Area Transit reduces routes due to COVID, driver shortage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic and consequential driver shortages, Capital Area Transit says it has job opportunities for individuals who are interested.

CAT is reducing routes because of the driver shortage, and RabbitTransit in York County is having the same problem.

As a result, RabbitTransit and CAT have cut back services because of the driver shortage.

The executive director for both bus services says some drivers are out with COVID-19.

“We’re canceling about three to four runs a day in Harrisburg or pieces of runs we don’t cancel the whole run, but the bus has a cycle it goes in and out[..]so we’re pulling out sections of that schedule every day because of staff shortages,” Executive Director Richard Farr said.

CAT says anyone who applies for a job today could be trained and driving within two weeks.