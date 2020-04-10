Capital Area Transit requires nose/mouth coverings starting Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Area Transit will require all passengers on CAT vehicles to cover their nose and mouth beginning Monday, April 13.

The CDC recommends anyone leaving their homes to use face coverings to limit their potential exposure to the COVID-19 and to prevent exposing others. Bus operators and all essential CAT staff are also wearing a face mask covering the nose and mouth, which began on Monday, April 6.

“As the CO-VID 19 pandemic continues, our employees too are faced with the need to care and support their families. As an employer and as a community servient, we must take this step. We understand the importance for transportation in our riders’ lives and apologize for the challenges all of our changes may cause,” said Richard Farr, Executive Director for Capital Area Transit. “During this time of great caution, we encourage riders to limit travel as much as possible and take only life-sustaining trips to access medical attention, buy food or reach employment at essential businesses.”

CAT bus operators will monitor compliance with the face covering requirement. Passengers not wearing a face mask covering the nose and mouth will not be allowed to board the bus until they comply. Governor Wolf has offered the guidance– My Mask Protects You, Your Mask Protects Me.

CAT asks passengers to follow health guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Capital Area Transit offers a variety of transportation services to the residents of the City of Harrisburg, Cumberland and Dauphin County. Nearly 2,000,000 riders depend on CAT each year to get to work, medical facilities, school and other life-sustaining activities. CAT is dedicated to helping all residents in the region get to where they want to go.