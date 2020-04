Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Capital Area Transit is seeking donations of cloth masks for its riders.

With the recommendation of Governor Wolf for all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, all passengers riding CAT services must wear a mask, bandanna or scarf to cover their mouth and nose.

Please call the Customer Service Care Center at 717-238-8304 or email info@cattransit.com if you would like to donate.