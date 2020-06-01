Capital Area Transit to implement fare collection beginning June 8

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Area Transit will implement fare collection for fixed-route service beginning June 8.

CAT will be offering 50% off bus passes throughout the month of June.

Beginning June 1, bus passes can be purchased on cattransit.com, through the Token Transit app on smartphones as well as in person at the Strawberry Square CAT Information Office or CAT’s Main Office located at 901 North Cameron Street in Harrisburg.

CAT says the 50% off sale will end June 30.

For more information, call the Customer Service Center at 717-238-8304 or email info@cattransit.com.

Capital Area Transit offers a variety of transportation services to the residents of the City of Harrisburg, Cumberland and Dauphin County.

Beginning June 7, Rabbittransit will also implement fare collection for fixed-route service, rabbitEXPRESS, and the Stop Hopper. Bus passes can be purchased virtually on www.rabbittransit.org, or on the Token Transit app as well as in person at the rabbittransit York Transfer Center.

For more information, call the Customer Care Center at 717-846-RIDE or

1-800-632-9063 or visit rabbittransit.org.

