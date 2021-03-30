Capital BlueCross to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Harrisburg

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital BlueCross will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic by appointment only at its Tecport offices in Harrisburg from Wednesday, March 31, through Saturday, April 3.

The clinic will be held with Rite Aid pharmacists and provide shots to about 1,000 people during the four-day clinic.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

Organizers stress the clinic is open by appointment only, and can be scheduled by calling 866-674-4659.

The clinic is open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.