Capital Region Water prepares for power outages, emergency conditions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Capital Region Water realized the need for a strong backup generator when Tropical Storm Lee caused power outages in 2011.

"There are uncertain events that are going to happen," said Mark Kurowski, the board chairman for Capital Region Water. "The generator gives us a longer cushion to provide uninterrupted service to our customers in those types of situations."

A 750-kilowatt generator system is located at the drinking water treatment facility. It provides service to the state Capitol and to more than 60,000 people in Harrisburg and its surrounding communities.

Officials say the generator, which runs on diesel fuel, will be productive during the absence of electricity during emergencies and natural disasters.

Dauphin County provided more than $800,000 in grant money to help pay for the generator.