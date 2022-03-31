HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg-based Captial Region Water reminds all customers that are facing hardships that there is financial assistance that they can apply for. Various options are available to assist with past due balances and prevent service termination.

A self-imposed winter moratorium on service terminations between Dec. 1 2021 and March 31, is going to be expiring.

“It is always our goal to keep customers connected and keep water flowing”, Capital Region Water CEO Charlotte Katzenmoyer said. “We have a Customer Assistance Program designed to prevent customers from falling behind on their accounts. We just need you to contact us and we can assist in determining eligibility for assistance.”

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) provides a grant for drinking water service and a second crisis grant for wastewater service, up to $2,500 each. Crisis situations include past-due water bills and notice of service termination. The program is administered by the PA Department of Human Services. To learn more or apply, click here.

Customers may also be eligible to receive an additional $200 credit under Capital Region Water’s Customer Assistance Program. Payment plan options are also available directly through Capital Region Water. The terms of payment plans have been modified to allow customers the option of using credit assistance toward a down payment. Further information is available here.