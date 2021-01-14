Capitol Complex closes through inauguration day for employee safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Capitol Complex will be closed next Tuesday and Wednesday after last week’s event in Washington D.C.

Employees under the Governor’s jurisdiction will work remotely those two days.

Most of the offices were already closed Monday for Martin Luther King Junior Day and the buildings are already closed to the public due to COVID-19.

Capitol Police in Harrisburg have enhanced their visible presence and are working with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of employees at the Capitol Complex.

They are not aware of any specific threats at this time but are taking precautions to keep employees safe.