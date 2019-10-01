Capitol fountain turns pink for breast cancer awareness month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month Tuesday, by turning the State Capitol east wing fountain pink.

The Capitol fountain will be dyed pink at 11:00 a.m. and remain pink throughout the entire month of October as a reminder to women of the importance of mammograms and early detection.

The coalition says the pink fountain serves as a symbol of hope for the thousands of survivors across the Commonwealth, it’s is also a place of reflection, remembering the women we have lost to the disease.

The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition is teaming up with the Pa. Dairymen’s Association to give out free pink milkshakes to those attending the fountain color changing ceremony.

According to the coalition, every day 37 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Pennsylvania. In 2019, it’s estimated that there will be more than 12,000 women diagnosed with the disease. The American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 2,000 will die from it.

To learn more about the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, visit pabreastcancer.org.