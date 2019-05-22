Capitol Police dog gets a name Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Pennsylvania Capitol Police) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Pennsylvania Capitol Police) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Pennsylvania Capitol Police) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Pennsylvania Capitol Police) [ + - ] Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The newest four-legged member of the Pennsylvania Capitol Police finally has a name.

The pup was made an honorary member of the team after it was found wandering around the Capitol Complex last month, but naming it was up to Facebook fans.

Police announced Wednesday that they received more than 1,000 ideas and narrowed the choices down to five finalists: Cappy, Penny, Hanna, Blue, and River.

"From those options, our newest team member clearly liked the name "Cappy" the best," the post on Facebook reads. "Cappy, a version of Capitol, was one of the names that were suggested the most, and we're thrilled to announce that as the winning entry."

Cappy's official title is Community Service Dog.

"She will be assigned to community relations and recruitment efforts, so look for her to be all over the Central Pennsylvania area in the coming months," the post reads. "We're thrilled to have her join our ranks."

Cappy was found in the area of the Finance Building last month. Capitol police decided to adopt her after they could not find the owner.

She will stay at the Capitol during the day and with an officer at night. Police said she is being cared for 100% with officer-donated funds.