Car crosses median, hits tractor-trailer on I-81

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a man driving on Interstate 81 south drifted through the grassy median and hit a tractor-trailer in the opposing lane Friday afternoon.

Robert Gold, 68, of Harrisburg, attempted to change lanes and overcorrected, which caused him to cross through the median and hit the wheels of a tractor-trailer near Exit 77 for Hershey and Manada Hill around 12:35 p.m.

Police say the front of Gold’s 2004 Jaquar sustained significant damage while a few of the wheels of the tractor-trailer disconnected before it came to a stop.

Gold was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment of injuries. The tractor-trailer’s driver sustained minor injuries.

The southbound lanes were closed for more than an hour.