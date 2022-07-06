HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A car sits in the river off City Island, marked by a buoy. The people in the car survived, but is the vehicle left behind a danger to others?

People at the South Point Marina say the car has been there for months. The driver apparently accidentally drove off the island and into the river near the Walnut Street Bridge.

A man who keeps his boat at the marina is worried the vehicle is a threat to boater safety and more. “There’s fuel oil floating down, there’s an oil slick around it. You got a battery in there, battery acid. And like I said, (it is) a hazard for the boaters,” said Randy Bowman.

The owner of the marina agrees.

abc27 is told the car owner is responsible for the cleanup, but the Department of Environmental Protection says it is looking into anything it may be able to do in the meantime.