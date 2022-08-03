HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Last month, abc27 spoke with someone who was worried that a car partially submerged in the Susquehanna River for months might be a hazard. On Aug. 3, the car was pulled out of the water.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The car had sat in the river near City Island after the driver apparently accidentally drove it into the Susquehanna near the Walnut Street Bridge. The driver survived, but some worried that the lingering vehicle might cause an accident with a boat or jetski or pose an environmental hazard.

On Wednesday morning, folks from HJ Towing floated the car over to the riverbank and pulled it out.