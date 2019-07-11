Car theft cases rise in Steelton; owners leaving keys in cars

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Car thefts are on the rise in Steelton, and in most cases, people are leaving their keys in their cars, police said.

A Chevrolet Trailblazer was stolen Tuesday night on Saint Mary’s Drive, police said. It was recovered in Swatara Township.

The vehicle theft was one of 11 in Steelton. Nine have been recovered.

“It’s been all over town, it’s not just been one area,” Steelton police Chief Anthony Minium said. “Surrounding jurisdictions are having similar problems. We’re all cooperating with each other and trying to come up with a game plan on how to combat this.”

Police said in just about all of the cases, people have left their keys in the cars.