Cargo flights continue through storm at Harrisburg International

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Passenger flights at Harrisburg International Airport have been canceled until mid-morning tomorrow due to the deteriorating conditions in Harrisburg, but the airport is still open.
The airport is still clearing the runway for cargo flights because it is an important day for them.
Not only are holiday packages being flown in an out but the COVID-19 vaccine could be on UPS flights coming into the airport.
