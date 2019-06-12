Case of child found in pool pending, coroner says Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- An investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy found in a backyard pool is still a pending case, the Dauphin County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.

Gionni Dennis was found unconscious in the pool behind a Susquehanna Township home and died at a hospital Saturday night. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Dennis was a third-grade student at West Creek Elementary School, in the East Pennsboro School District. His family told ABC27 News he was at the home for a graduation party.

Susquehanna Township police said Dennis was found in the pool after he was reported missing in the 2000 block of Sauers Road around 7:30 p.m. They said an investigation is ongoing with the help of the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.