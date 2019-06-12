Harrisburg

Case of child found in pool pending, coroner says

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 11:59 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:06 PM EDT

Case of child found in pool pending, coroner says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- An investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy found in a backyard pool is still a pending case, the Dauphin County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.

Gionni Dennis was found unconscious in the pool behind a Susquehanna Township home and died at a hospital Saturday night. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Dennis was a third-grade student at West Creek Elementary School, in the East Pennsboro School District. His family told ABC27 News he was at the home for a graduation party.

Susquehanna Township police said Dennis was found in the pool after he was reported missing in the 2000 block of Sauers Road around 7:30 p.m. They said an investigation is ongoing with the help of the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Lawmakers work across the aisle for suicide prevention
Lawmakers work across the aisle for suicide prevention

Lawmakers work across the aisle for suicide prevention

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local