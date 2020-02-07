Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak

Casey to unveil new legislative plan for children

Harrisburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senator Bob Casey will visit Susquehanna Township Middle School Library Friday morning to unveil new legislation.

Casey says the legislation is a major effort to invest in future generations and would give all children a fair shot at the American Dream.

His plan is called “Five Freedoms for America’s Children,” which is a broad and comprehensive effort to guarantee basic freedoms to all children.

The announcement is Friday, Feb. 7, at 9:50 a.m. at Susquehanna Township Middle School Library.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss