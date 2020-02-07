Casey to unveil new legislative plan for children

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senator Bob Casey will visit Susquehanna Township Middle School Library Friday morning to unveil new legislation.

Casey says the legislation is a major effort to invest in future generations and would give all children a fair shot at the American Dream.

His plan is called “Five Freedoms for America’s Children,” which is a broad and comprehensive effort to guarantee basic freedoms to all children.

The announcement is Friday, Feb. 7, at 9:50 a.m. at Susquehanna Township Middle School Library.