CAT and RabbitTransit begin process to form Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Area Transit and RabbitTransit began the process of merging on Wednesday.

The executive director of both is already the same person, and he has asked Dauphin County Commissioners to pass a resolution to form the Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority.

They say the merger will provide more routes, and therefore better access, to jobs, healthcare and entertainment.

“We are working on regional fares, we hope to announce in a couple of weeks that your CAT pass or rabbittransit pass works universally throughout the entire region,” said Executive Director Richard Farr.

The next step in the merger is getting Cumberland, York and Adams Counties to approve the new municipal authority, as well, in order to comply with state law.