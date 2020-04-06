CAT asking for cooperation after drivers test positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sources say two Capital Area Transit bus drivers recently tested positive for COVID-19, though executive director Richard Farr says there is only one confirmed case as of Monday and that the two drivers are recovering at home.

“The health and safety of our drivers and employees is top priority,” Farr said. “We are constantly sanitizing our buses and drivers can wear masks.”

He says that drivers are asked to monitor their temperature before and after work, in addition to reporting any change in their health.

Some drivers say people are abusing rear boarding with no fares, some riding for fun or just to pass the time. Farr says the change was enacted to help protect drivers by eliminating interaction at the farebox.

“Only people who are essential workers or who have to buy groceries and medication should be on this bus,” he said. “We are asking that everyone do the right thing and follow the governor’s orders and stay home.”

Farr says rear boarding and no fares will continue until further notice. For more information, visit www.cattransit.com.