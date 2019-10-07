CAT offers veterans free rides to Lebanon VA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Commissioners have partnered with Capital Area Transit to provide veterans free rides to the Lebanon VA Medical Center.

Shuttles leave from the Burger King at 3253 Paxton St. at 7:20 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and arrive at the Lebanon VA by 8:30 a.m. Shuttles leave the VA at 12:30 p.m., and riders can be dropped at home or the Burger King.

Riders need to complete an application before reserving rides. All reservations must be made by noon the day before the ride, or by noon Friday for Monday rides.

Veterans should call 800-303-1904 to schedule a ride.

To start the program, the commissioners said they awarded a $50,000 grant from the county’s share of gaming revenue generated from Hollywood Casino at Penn National.

Additional funding comes from a $50,000 Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs grant given to 3P Ride, a nonprofit formed by Rabbittransit, which oversees CAT.

