CAT, Rabbit Transit will not operate on Memorial Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Area Transit and Rabbit Transit will not operate any service on Monday, May 25 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Freedom Transit will only be operating their Gray Line service on Monday, May

25. This service will run its normal summer schedule.

Capital Area Transit offers a variety of transportation services to the residents of the City of Harrisburg, Cumberland and Dauphin County. Rabbit Transit offers a variety of

transportation services to the residents of York, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland,

Franklin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, and Union Counties.

For more information, call the Customer Care Center at 717-846-RIDE or 1-800-632-9063 or visit

rabbittransit.org.

Service will resume at the regularly scheduled time on Tuesday, May 26.

Top Stories:

Gov. Wolf announces limited real estate transactions allowed to start statewide

What the yellow phase means for businesses in Cumberland County

Employee describes ‘deplorable’ conditions, PPE shortage inside Manor Care nursing home in Carlisle