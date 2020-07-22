CAT, Rabbittransit installs new “Let’s Ride Together” signs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Area Transit and Rabbittransit both installed new signage onboard their Fixed Route vehicles to welcome riders back and to promote an inclusive riding experience for everyone.

The bright, clear message of “Let’s Ride Together,” displayed in both English and Spanish, reminds riders to take safety precautions as we continue to fight COVID-19.

The three-part message is accompanied by large, simple illustrations to draw in the eye and reinforce the new riding instructions.

A 42” sign is displayed as riders enter the bus, detailing three reminders we can all participate in: Practice social distancing, wear a mask, and keep hands clean.

The transportation providers have taken several steps to bolster these efforts on board. Lexan barriers were installed on all vehicles to promote social distancing and for those without face coverings, cloth masks are provided upon request and riders are encouraged to use the hand-sanitizing stations upon entering and exiting the vehicle.

“Battling the pandemic is a community effort,” said CAT Executive Director Richard Farr. “In order to flatten the curve and keep COVID-19 transmission numbers down, we all need to do our part.”

The vehicles are continuing to be sanitized with common touchpoints wiped down throughout the day.

“Our riders can feel comfortable returning to public transit,“ said Farr. “When we all follow the CDC guidelines, when we keep our distance, wear our masks, and have clean hands, we can all create a safer environment for traveling together.”

