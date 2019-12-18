Cat with rabies found in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Health officials are alerting the public that a rabid cat was recently found in Harrisburg.

The female calico was found in the 1000 block of Whitehall Drive on Monday.

The state Health Department says anyone bitten by the cat or exposed to its saliva should call the Dauphin County State Health Center on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 717-346- 1470 or, after hours, 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

Anyone with a pet that was exposed should contact their veterinarian.

Online: Rabies fact sheet