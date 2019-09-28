Catholic Charities Shelter Shuffle 5K raises money for homeless families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of families participated in the Diocese of Harrisburg Catholic Charities Shelter Shuffle 5K Saturday.
The 15th annual event was held on the Harrisburg State Hospital campus.
Money raised went to the Interfaith Shelter for Homeless Families.
The shelter has helped 15,000 people, including 9,000 children, since it opened in 1992.
ABC27’s Priscilla Liguori kicked off the race.
People interested in donating or volunteering can find more information on the Catholic Charities website.