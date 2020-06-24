CBS 21 anchor Robb Hanrahan awake after days on life support

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — CBS 21 news anchor Robb Hanrahan is now awake after a “massive heart attack” which resulted in him being placed on life support, his wife tweeted Wednesday.

Robb has been in the intensive care unit since June 18 and previously underwent two successful surgeries, and on June 22 his breathing tube was removed, his wife, Stacey Hanrahan, noted.

Stacey is the assistant news director and a meteorologist for CBS 21. Both her and Robb have been news mainstays in the Midstate at CBS 21 for nearly a decade.

Prior to his tenure at CBS 21, Robb worked in television news for over 30 years, including stints at WFOR-TV, WSVN-TV, both in Miami and WABC-TV in New York. He is an award-winning journalist and also an abc27 alum, serving as an anchor and reporter during his time.