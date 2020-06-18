CBS21 anchor Robb Hanrahan ‘fighting hard’ following heart attack

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — CBS21 news anchor Robb Hanrahan is fighting hard following a massive heart attack, his wife tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Stacey Hanrahan asked supporters for prayers after her husband suffered from a heart attack.

Stacey is the assistant news director and a meteorologist for CBS21. Both her and Robb have been news mainstays in the Midstate at CBS21 for nearly a decade.

Prior to his tenure at CBS21, Robb worked in television news for several decades, which includes WFOR-TV, WSVN-TV, both in Miami and WABC-TV in New York. He is an award-winning journalist and also an abc27 alum, serving as an anchor and reporter during his time.

