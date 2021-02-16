CD East promotes “Adopt a Senior” virtual fundraiser

DAUPHIN, Pa. (WHTM) — A local high school isn’t letting the pandemic take away from the senior graduation experience. Like so many, Central Dauphin East High School isn’t able to do traditional fundraisers, which usually pay for all of the end-of-the-year events for seniors.

So instead, they’re hosting a “sponsor a senior” donation drive through May.

“Our biggest fundraiser of the year is normally homecoming, which we didn’t get a chance to hold this year, so really we are very limited in how we can raise these funds,” said Erin Townsend, Class of 2021 Advisor and teacher.

The donations will pay for a cap and gown and class t-shirt for every senior, as well as the senior picnic, senior awards, senior breakfast, and graduation.

“So we came up with a plan for a sponsor a senior donation drive,” Townsend said.

You can sponsor a senior by donating $40 or by making a flat donation online. There are 352 seniors in total, and the goal is to raise $40 for each one by the end of the year. That comes out to a little more than $14,000. So far, 40 percent of the seniors have been sponsored.

“We have gotten donations from families, from our school, from teachers, from community members. We’ve gotten from businesses, from churches,” said Townsend.

That generosity isn’t lost on these seniors.

“We’re in a pandemic, so there’s some students who cannot afford the senior costs for the cap and gowns, the activities and things of that sort, so I think this is a great opportunity for students that are less fortunate to be able to acquire those things,” said Jacob Bellevue, senior class officer.