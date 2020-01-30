Central Dauphin, Penn State grad heads security for KC Chiefs

MIAMI, Fla. (WHTM) — He was the state’s top cop, but now he’s preparing for Super Bowl LIV.

Jeff Miller is a graduate of Central Dauphin High School and Penn State University. He is now the vice president of Security for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Miller was the Pennsylvania State Police commissioner for several years then went on to serve as the head of security for the entire NFL.

After eight years, he stepped down and was a private security consultant until the Chiefs created a new position and enticed him to take it.

“We just have a tremendous organization and we have a great locker room full of players. It’s one of those things where you say this is a great opportunity and it would be awesome to be part of a club like this and I would love nothing more than to be a member of the organization when Andy Reid gets his first Super Bowl victory,” said Miller.

Miller said the Super Bowl requires coordinating with team, state and federal law enforcement.

Several hundred people will be working to keep fans safe.