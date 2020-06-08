CDC monitoring protests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CDC says it’s closely monitoring protests happening across the county.

This amid concerns that the protests, like other gatherings, could bring additional coronavirus outbreaks.

The CDC says not only do protests make it difficuly to social distance, but the use of tear gas and similar chemical agents on protesters can cause people to cough which can increase transmission of the virus.

Health officials recommend that anyone who participated in protests consider being evaluated and get tested for the virus.

