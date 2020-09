HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new order signed by President Donald Trump is protecting thousands of Pennsylvanians who were facing eviction.

The order by the CDC goes into effect Friday.

It helps people who cant pay because of the pandemic by delaying evictions until the end of 2020.

Tenants must give their landlords written notice that they are planning to use this protection.

Full rent will still be owed, so experts say pay as much as you can, as soon as you can.