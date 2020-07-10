CDC will not change school reopening guidelines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Centers for Disease Control will not change its guidelines for reopening schools although the White House wants it to.

The president criticized the current guidelines saying they’re too tough and expensive.

Now, the CDC says while it will not change its recommendations it will release more information on how to keep students and teachers safe.

“It’s not a revision of the guidelines, it’s just to provide additional information to help the schools to be able to use the guidance that we put forward,” Dr. Robert Redfield/CDC director said.

The CDC stresses these are guidelines and not requirements.

To see the guidelines visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.

