Celebrate national fresh fruits and vegetables month with Karns foods

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On the last day of June, we celebrate national fresh fruits and vegetables month, and now is the best to get your local produce when it’s coming fresh from regional farms.

“Oftentimes the product is harvested at night and arrives in the store the next morning, so within 24 hours it’s from field to store floor,” Andrea Karns, of Karns Foods, said. “So anytime you’re able to buy local you’re supporting the community you live in that just keeps giving back and making a stronger community for everyone.”

Karns says local farms provide 30$ of the stores fruits and veggies during the summer months.