Census Week of Action kicks off in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Census Week of Action kicks off today in Dauphin County.

The 2020 Census deadline is October 31 and Dauphin County leaders say a lot is riding on the completion of those forms.

Among some of the things that depend on an accurate census are billions of federal dollars for housing, school lunches, and other programs along with congressional representation.

There are 18 congressional districts in Pennsylvania and Dauphin County could lose a seat if its population isn’t accurately reflected in this year’s census.

In the 2010 Census, Dauphin County only had 74% participation and this time around, they’re aiming for higher.

“Pennsylvania has 18 congressional districts, and we could easily lose a seat if our population isn’t accurately reflected in this year’s Census,” said Dauphin County Commissioner Jeff Haste, who chairs the board of commissioners. “Getting an accurate count is critically important for our future.”

To help encourage the completion of the forms, county leaders are holding Census Week of Action in which they will share social media posts about the importance of participating and clear up misinformation about what it means to be a part of this.

Census takers will also be making stops to people’s homes and will carry photo ID and official census equipment.

They will leave information about how to respond if no one is home.

For anyone who has not yet turned in the 2020 Census, it can be sent by mail or online.

Dauphin County Commissioners Haste @PriesMike @ghartwick3 and @TCRPC kick off Census Week of Action on Aug. 3 to encourage residents to complete the @uscensusbureau 2020 survey https://t.co/s2kyYFJMrY — Dauphin County (@DauphinCounty) July 31, 2020

