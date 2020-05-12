Center for Independent Living of announces ‘Hero Pay’ for Homecare workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Center for Independent Living of Central Pa. and the United Home Care Workers of Pennsylvania have announced a ‘Hero Pay’ financial relief package to assist home care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Center increased the hourly wages paid to direct care workers on April 19, by $1.00 and provided each direct care worker with a $50.00 Giant gift card. The ‘Hero Pay’ financial relief package will remain in effect until May 31, 2020.

“Our direct care workers provide invaluable support to their consumers, and we value the critical care and support they provide on a daily basis,” said Janetta W. Green, CEO of CILCP. “Under normal circumstances, our direct care workers are extraordinary, but they are nothing short of heroic as they currently work on the frontlines of this pandemic. We are pleased to be able to provide additional financial relief during these uncertain times, though we would certainly provide them with much more if our elected officials provided greater federal assistance.”

The Center says in the midst of a global public health crisis, home care workers continue to serve hundreds of low-income seniors and individuals with disabilities, relying daily on disrupted public transportation systems and inadequate personal protective equipment.

“As home care workers serving some of the most vulnerable members of our communities, social distancing does not apply to us when we need to feed and bathe our consumers and assist them with the tasks of daily living,” said Melody Vines, a home care worker and union leader at the CILCP. “Through our union and the CILCP, we have been fighting for PPE and additional compensation so we can stay healthy and continue providing our consumers with the high quality, compassionate care they deserve.”

The ‘Hero Pay’ financial relief package is supported through the federal CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program and will allow eligible Center for Independent Living of Central Pa. home care attendants to be further compensated for their ongoing work.