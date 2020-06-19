Central Dauphin diploma pickup, celebration for graduates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin High School teachers and staff celebrated 2020 graduates Friday.

The grads were able to pick up their diploma as former elementary, middle, and high school teachers cheered them on.

The school’s staff scheduled the special day as soon as it was announced that Dauphin County was going green.

“You only graduate high school once and it’s something we all look forward to parents and students so we wanted to do something big and special,” said, Ken Miller, Central Dauphin High School Principal.

The school previously scheduled a graduation ceremony on July 30 at Landis field.

We have not heard back from school officials if they still plan on holding the ceremony.