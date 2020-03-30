Central Dauphin giving out grab-and-go meals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Schools across the Midstate are making sure students don’t go hungry while schools are closed.

Central Dauphin School District has been handing out grab-and-go meals and now they’re offering meals to last a whole weekend.

The nutrition group even dressed up as fruit of the loom to celebrate.

“It’s really grown, when we first started out our first day we served 600, now we’re up, like last Friday we served almost 6,000 meals,” Sharon Kidd, Nutrition Group Senior Food Service Director said.

They’re handing out the meals every week-day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Central Dauphin East High School and Swatara Middle School.