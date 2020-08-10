Central Dauphin High School athletics, band postponed for a week due to coronavirus exposure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin athletics and band are postponed for seven days starting today due to a coronavirus incident in the community.

The district says several Central Dauphin High School student-athletes have been exposed to persons with COVID-19 and, as a result, have received positive tests.

For the next week, all scheduled team workouts and gatherings have been cancelled for all sports.

Central Dauphin Music Educator & Band Director Sam Tate also sent out an email to the district Sunday evening regarding the postponement of the second week of band camp.

The district says this is being done in order to avoid further community spread among both students and athletes whose health and welfare must be the District’s primary and only concern. Safety measures, including thorough disinfection of equipment and areas used by all teams, are being taken.

It is not clear what sport the affected athletes play.

