Central Dauphin School Board to vote Monday evening on return to in-person learning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A big vote is expected from the Central Dauphin School Board Monday evening.

The School Board previously announced it would vote Monday on returning to full-time, in-person instruction.

Right now, parents have the option of remote learning, or a hybrid schedule that sends kids into the classroom two days a week.

Last month, parents rallied outside the board meeting, saying that the hybrid model is not effective.

At the time, board members said they were optimistic that they could bring kids back in class five days a week by mid-October, as long as there were no major outbreaks.

Parents would still have the option for full-time remote learning if the change is adopted by the board.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 7 P.M.