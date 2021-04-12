Central Dauphin School District considers furloughs to balance budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Dauphin School District is considering furloughs to help balance their budget.

The board voted on Monday evening to keep the option to furlough open. If they do this, the school district would furlough 21 teachers, two administrative staff members and two other district employees.

District leaders say this is not something they are considering lightly.

“It is emotional. It is difficult and it is not where we want to be. But the administration is recommending the board consider and pass this resolution so that the board has the ability to address this issue in a way that would not lead to programmatic furloughs,” one board member said.

Central Dauphin School District is getting federal money from the COVID-19 relief package, but they say don’t want to use the money to balance the budget because it’s only a one-time payment.