Central Dauphin School District momentarily suspends bus transportation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin School District announced Thursday, school transportation will be unavailable for one week after a district transportation contractor tested positive for Covid-19.

Transportation will not be available starting Friday, Oct. 9, through Friday, Oct. 16.

The district says it has started tracing the person’s exposure to both students and other employees within the district. As a result, over ten people in the transportation function will be affected.

The district is encouraging parents to transport their children to and from school on the days they are scheduled to be in-person. If parents are unable to provide transportation, students should work remotely.

Regular transportation services are slated to resume Monday, Oct. 19.

