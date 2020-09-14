Central Dauphin School District parents plan to protest school’s hybrid schedule

Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A protest is being held Monday by parents of the Central Dauphin School District, who aren’t happy about the District’s hybrid learning model.

They want in-person classes five days a week.

Students are currently only in classes for two days a week.

The protest will be held at C.D. East High School before the School Board meeting.

Families will protest from 3 P.M. until the meeting is over.

