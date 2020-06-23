Central Dauphin School District passes COVID-19 safety, athletics plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the biggest school districts in the Midstate is giving the public a better idea of how it will tackle COVID19 for all learners and student athletes.

Central Dauphin School District passed two safety plans: one for overall student health and another for athletics for the 2020-2021 school year.

Part of the plans include spaced-out classrooms, increased hand sanitizer stations and restricting non-essential visitors.

“All of this is fluid. This will be modified in the future. I’m sure we will come back in August, and there will be modifications and changes,” said Dr. Normal Miller, Central Dauphin School District superintendent.

As it stands now, students won’t have to wear masks to learn.

“We discussed that that is not something that should be a requirement, but very strongly recommended in situations like the hallways,” said Dr. Amy Zellers, district physician.

Athletics have a 14-page plan of its own. The plan calls for athletes to be screened before every game or practice, but if the feared second wave hits in the fall, there may be no need to lace up at all.

“If those numbers change, there is no guarantee that a season won’t be finished. We are going to put the safety of our children before a season,” said Brian Faleshock, Central Dauphin School Board member.

There’s hard to find much that’s guaranteed right now, but officials said one thing they know for certain — the district’s pandemic team will put student’s first.

“They’re eating, sleeping and breathing this, and we need to work with them, not sit here and possibly criticize them,” Faleshock said.

Making these COVID-19 changes won’t be cheap for the district. The district’s safety plan accounts for taking $10.6 million out of the financial reserves to help cover the cost.

The district also had to pass a 1.75% tax increase for next school year, because of its financial situation.

