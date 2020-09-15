Central Dauphin School District to vote on going to full-time, in-school learning October 5th

Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Parents at Central Dauphin School District held a rally Monday to voice their opinion on the school’s hybrid learning model.

Parents were frustrated at the model, and felt like their kids should be in-school full time. Currently, students are in class for two days a week and remotely for the remaining three days. Students can also opt for full-time virtual learning.

One parent who attended the rally said that parents were told before they got a chance to speak that the School Board is optimistic that kids will be back in school full time by October 13th as long as there are no major COVID-19 outbreaks.

The School Board will officially vote on the matter October 5th.

