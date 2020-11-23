Central Dauphin School District transitioning to full-remote learning starting Dec. 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin School District sent an email to parents Monday discussing plans to transition to full-remote learning starting Tuesday, December 1 due to COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported that Dauphin County is in a substantial level of community transmission, and the incidence rate has persistently risen over multiple weeks. Along with the increase in community spread, the district has seen a rise in the number of active cases in schools.

The district will be offering students “Grab and Go” food service through a drive-thru pickup system, similar to the system used earlier in the year. The district will conitnue to offer free COVID-19 testing to student and staff. Drive-thru testing centers will be set up at school buildings, with more information to be released about those later.

This transition to remote learning will remain the protocol throughout the month of December and will be reevaluated during the winter break.