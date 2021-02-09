Central Dauphin students officially return to in-person learning full time

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Students in the Central Dauphin School District are returning back to the classroom full time.

On Tuesday, middle and high school students went back for in-person learning, with the exception of Friday for high schoolers. Elementary school students went back full time a couple of weeks ago.

Swatara Middle School teacher Tiffany Henry says the first day back was a good one.

“I love having kids in the classroom. I love to see their faces even if it’s just a half a face,” Henry said.

The switch means big changes in Candace Biller’s household. She has three boys learning in the district.

“I mean already seeing huge improvement in my elementary schooler being back a couple of weeks already because he’s getting that in-person instruction. He’s doing much much better,” Biller said.

She’s all for the return.

“The other ones as well I know they will thrive more in person than they did online,” Biller said.

Henry believes that in person learning will make her students more successful too.

“Having them back in the classroom I absolutely believe it will make a difference and it will make some improvements on their education,” Henry said.

It isn’t just about better grades.

“It’s also the social and emotional aspects that our children need to learn and grow that contributes to their and their success in school,” Biller said.

Safety is still a concern, which Henry had to remind her students.

“I said just because we come back in here doesn’t mean the virus has been eliminated,” Henry said. “I was like, the virus is still present and we can still pass it to each other so we still have to keep these safety measures in place.”

Especially as Pennsylvania deals with vaccine shortages, meaning most teachers haven’t gotten their shots.

“I think it’s still a little bit too early. Because we have had some teachers that were able to get some appointments but they’re further out. Like there’s some teachers that were able to get their appointments in March,” Henry said.

Hesitation aside, she knows she and her fellow teachers will do their best to balance both safety and teaching for their students.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure the kids are staying safe and that they’re learning everything they need to learn while they are in school,” Henry said.