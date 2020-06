HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank is experiencing a record-breaking crisis, stating that supplies are at their lowest point in 30 years.

Coronavirus forced the bank to cancel more than 600 local blood drives since March, which rounds to almost 11,000 donations that never happened.

The Central PA Blood Bank says it needs to collect 200 units every week to meet demand. On average, it’s seeing less than half of that.