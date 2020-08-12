Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank hosting two blood drives this week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank is hosting two blood drives this week.

There’s one today from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Best Western Hotel on East Park Drive near Harrisburg.

The second blood drive is this Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at FNB Field on City Island in Harrisburg.

We're hosting a blood drive with the Central PA Blood Bank in the Senators home clubhouse at FNB Field THIS Friday, 8/14!



Info & registration: https://t.co/yoJ410x0y6 — Harrisburg Senators (@HbgSenators) August 8, 2020

Everyone donating at these events will also get their blood tested for COVID antibodies.

To schedule an appointment call: 1-800-771-0059 or sign up here:

donate.717giveblood.org/donor/schedules.

