Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank hosting two blood drives this week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank is hosting two blood drives this week.

There’s one today from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Best Western Hotel on East Park Drive near Harrisburg.

The second blood drive is this Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at FNB Field on City Island in Harrisburg.

Everyone donating at these events will also get their blood tested for COVID antibodies.

To schedule an appointment call: 1-800-771-0059 or sign up here:
donate.717giveblood.org/donor/schedules.

